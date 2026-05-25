Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,111 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 67,276 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $36,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 89,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,811,775 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $70,931,000 after acquiring an additional 526,877 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.0%

REXR opened at $36.17 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock's fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The company had revenue of $242.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty's payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. iA Financial set a $45.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REXR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David P. Stockert bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,336.31. The trade was a 273.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 23,132 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $816,328.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 560,406 shares in the company, valued at $19,776,727.74. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,960 shares of company stock worth $486,804. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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