State Street Corp reduced its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,974,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 10,798,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.17% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $402,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,293,168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,547,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 445,528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 52,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.22. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.53). Rexford Industrial Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $232.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty's revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4350 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.46%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires, develops and redevelops industrial properties. Its portfolio primarily serves businesses that need warehouse, distribution, manufacturing and other industrial space. The company focuses on infill markets in Southern California, including Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the Inland Empire and Ventura County. Its strategy centers on properties in established areas with access to customers, workers and transportation networks.

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