Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,329,337 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 182,772 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $49,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get REYN alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,602 shares of the company's stock worth $107,350,000 after buying an additional 643,573 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3,934.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 123,664 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 131,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 65,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,167 shares of the company's stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. Barclays lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ REYN opened at $25.61 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Reynolds Consumer Products's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Reynolds Consumer Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reynolds Consumer Products wasn't on the list.

While Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here