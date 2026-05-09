Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,966 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 730.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.4% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,417,997,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 418,820 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,007 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,189,293,000 after acquiring an additional 392,319 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $178,941,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11,400.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 212,180 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $168,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,335 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 56,594 shares of company stock worth $53,359,875 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $942.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GS

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $936.72 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $870.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $871.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $565.78 and a one year high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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