RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EME. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $799.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EME

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,077 shares of company stock valued at $32,564,911. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $920.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $436.61 and a twelve month high of $951.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $781.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $712.43.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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