RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 101,121 Shares of MP Materials Corp. $MP

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) by 1,194.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,586 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 101,121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of MP Materials worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 106.2% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 75.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 806 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company's stock.

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MP Materials Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.83 and a beta of 1.90. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.The firm's revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $79.08.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 259,179 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $16,595,231.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,505,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,756,938.95. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 46,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 129,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,741,020. This represents a 26.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,816. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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