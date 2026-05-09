RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 76,662 Hecla Mining Company $HL

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,662 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,349,059 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $863,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452,401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 32.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,881,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $603,566,000 after buying an additional 12,197,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,485,817 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $417,278,000 after buying an additional 4,453,706 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.0% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,524,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $284,651,000 after buying an additional 6,472,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 14.7% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,118,397 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $120,509,000 after buying an additional 2,574,855 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE HL opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.26. Hecla Mining Company has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $34.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $411.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $407.63 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 17.41%.Hecla Mining's revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Hecla Mining's dividend payout ratio is 2.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Mkm set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HL

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

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