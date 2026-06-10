RH $RH Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,623 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.23% of RH worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in RH by 125.1% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 646,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,119,000 after acquiring an additional 359,101 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in RH by 66.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,546,000 after acquiring an additional 228,229 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in RH by 40.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,953,000 after acquiring an additional 104,154 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $67,632,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 200.5% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 297,694 shares of the company's stock worth $60,480,000 after purchasing an additional 198,615 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Investors are waiting for Q1 results, which are expected to reflect a mix of housing-market weakness, tariff pressure, and higher expansion costs, partially offset by momentum in RH’s galleries and its Milan/London buildout. Article Title

Investors are waiting for Q1 results, which are expected to reflect a mix of housing-market weakness, tariff pressure, and higher expansion costs, partially offset by momentum in RH’s galleries and its Milan/London buildout. Neutral Sentiment: RH Estates debuted with classic designs by Michael Taylor, which supports the brand’s luxury positioning but is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of RH from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $174.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Stock Up 2.5%

RH stock opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.19. RH has a one year low of $106.30 and a one year high of $257.00.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $842.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.48 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 567.82% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $1,517,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,370,440 in the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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