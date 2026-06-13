Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,887,175 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,174,374,000 after buying an additional 47,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,224 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $287,703,000 after acquiring an additional 311,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,502 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $254,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,178 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $195,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,163,348 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $182,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137,335 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $187.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.41. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.06 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $208.50.

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Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

Further Reading

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