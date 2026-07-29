Rhino Investment Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. $FMAO

Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,746 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc owned approximately 0.50% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,917 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company's stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FMAO opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $474.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business's 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $172,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 168,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,756. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 69,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,842 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMAO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.50) on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMAO

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp NASDAQ: FMAO is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, a community-focused institution headquartered in Los Banos, California. The bank traces its roots to 1916 and has grown to serve individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises throughout the western San Joaquin Valley. Operating with a commitment to local decision-making, the company emphasizes personalized service and close ties to the communities in which it operates.

Through its banking subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant services.

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