Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 341,200 Shares of Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,417 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 341,200 shares during the period. Sportradar Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Sportradar Group worth $27,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other Sportradar Group news, Director Rajani Ramanathan purchased 8,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $99,957.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,947 shares in the company, valued at $486,448.03. This represents a 25.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Kurtz purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $391,421.63. The trade was a 36.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 357,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,220.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $401.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.86 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.Sportradar Group's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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