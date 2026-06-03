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Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 11,439 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Danaher logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Rice Partnership LLC boosted its Danaher stake by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, buying 11,439 additional shares for a total of 38,210 shares valued at about $8.75 million.
  • Danaher reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $2.06 per share, topping estimates, while revenue rose 3.7% year over year to $5.95 billion.
  • The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, and analysts currently maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $238.24.
  • Interested in Danaher? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,210 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.2% of Rice Partnership LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $175.97 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $160.93 and a one year high of $242.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore increased their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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