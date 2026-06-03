Rice Partnership LLC Has $14.71 Million Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,179 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,849 shares during the period. RTX comprises 2.0% of Rice Partnership LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after buying an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in RTX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock worth $12,750,087,000 after buying an additional 799,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock worth $3,998,155,000 after buying an additional 625,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $3,167,626,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RTX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,642,723 shares of the company's stock worth $1,278,740,000 after buying an additional 147,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank cut RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace expanded its Poland facility, lifting landing gear production capacity by nearly 25% and adding about 190 jobs, which should support RTX’s commercial and defense backlog execution. Article link

Collins Aerospace expanded its Poland facility, lifting landing gear production capacity by nearly 25% and adding about 190 jobs, which should support RTX’s commercial and defense backlog execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary say RTX has outperformed its industry over the past six months, helped by contract wins, technology advances, and rising earnings estimates. Article link

Analysts and market commentary say RTX has outperformed its industry over the past six months, helped by contract wins, technology advances, and rising earnings estimates. Neutral Sentiment: RTX has also been mentioned in valuation-focused coverage, with investors debating whether the stock’s recent gains leave limited near-term upside despite solid fundamentals. Article link

RTX Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:RTX opened at $174.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $135.43 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is $185.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.78. The stock has a market cap of $234.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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