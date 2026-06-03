Rice Partnership LLC Has $4.86 Million Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,473 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 72,866 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore increased their target price on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $141.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:DUK opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $113.66 and a twelve month high of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.02. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy outlined a large $103 billion capital plan for 2026-2030 focused on grid upgrades, cleaner power, and reliability, with analysts noting it supports future earnings growth and a 2026 EPS target of $6.71. Article Title

Duke Energy outlined a large $103 billion capital plan for 2026-2030 focused on grid upgrades, cleaner power, and reliability, with analysts noting it supports future earnings growth and a 2026 EPS target of $6.71. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is exploring tech partnerships with hyperscalers to help share the financial risk of new nuclear projects, which could make its clean-energy expansion more investable. Article Title

The company said it is exploring tech partnerships with hyperscalers to help share the financial risk of new nuclear projects, which could make its clean-energy expansion more investable. Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy confirmed power delivery for USA Rare Earth’s planned South Carolina magnet plant, highlighting new industrial load that could support future electricity demand. Article Title

Duke Energy confirmed power delivery for USA Rare Earth’s planned South Carolina magnet plant, highlighting new industrial load that could support future electricity demand. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage has also focused on Duke Energy’s valuation and recent share-price weakness, suggesting the stock has lagged recently even though longer-term returns remain positive. Article Title

Recent coverage has also focused on Duke Energy’s valuation and recent share-price weakness, suggesting the stock has lagged recently even though longer-term returns remain positive. Negative Sentiment: North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson testified against Duke Energy’s proposed rate hike, arguing it could cost families $1.4 billion and saying the utility “overshot the mark,” which could pressure investor sentiment around regulation. Article Title

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson testified against Duke Energy’s proposed rate hike, arguing it could cost families $1.4 billion and saying the utility “overshot the mark,” which could pressure investor sentiment around regulation. Negative Sentiment: Duke Energy also requested an $8 monthly electric rate increase in Ohio and separately proposed a significant rate hike for 2027, adding to customer and political pushback risks. Article Title Article Title

Duke Energy also requested an $8 monthly electric rate increase in Ohio and separately proposed a significant rate hike for 2027, adding to customer and political pushback risks. Negative Sentiment: Another North Carolina filing from the attorney general argues Duke Energy’s rate proposal could sharply raise household costs, reinforcing regulatory uncertainty around its pricing plans. Article Title

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

See Also

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