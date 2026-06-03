Rice Partnership LLC Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,809 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 14,791 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.7% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.7% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $415.93 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

More Motorola Solutions News

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Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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