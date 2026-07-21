Rice Partnership LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

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Home Depot Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE HD opened at $332.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $332.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.39 and a 200-day moving average of $345.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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