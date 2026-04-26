Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 249,359 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $63,889,000 after buying an additional 631,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $153.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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