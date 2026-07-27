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RIHO Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
IES logo with Computer and Technology background
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RIHO Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,540 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000. IES makes up approximately 2.6% of RIHO Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IES by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in IES by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in IES by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IESC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded IES from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Freedom Capital lowered IES from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of IES in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $458.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IES

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.61, for a total transaction of $1,987,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 62,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,429,690.25. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.89, for a total value of $3,809,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 60,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,379,291.86. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,102 shares of company stock worth $146,518,202. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IESC opened at $626.07 on Monday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $309.51 and a one year high of $804.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $680.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.78.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.21. IES had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $974.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion.

IES Company Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: IESC is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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