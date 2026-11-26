Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 314,000 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $29,569,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,907,963 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,968,903,000 after acquiring an additional 231,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,623,294 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $338,017,000 after acquiring an additional 225,016 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 120.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,018 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $142,010,000 after acquiring an additional 823,578 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth about $106,724,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto by 12.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 329,900 shares of the mining company's stock worth $31,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company's stock.

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Rio Tinto Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of RIO stock opened at $74.57 on Thursday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $112.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RIO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus raised Rio Tinto to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is a global mining and materials company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a range of natural resources. Its products include iron ore, copper, bauxite, alumina and aluminum, as well as minerals such as borates and titanium dioxide feedstocks. The company operates across multiple regions, with significant activities in Australia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe. Its materials serve industries including steelmaking, construction, transportation, manufacturing and agriculture.

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