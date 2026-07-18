Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Stake Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) by 538.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,831 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the mining company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the mining company's stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Rio Tinto from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Rio Tinto from $82.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Argus set a $120.00 target price on Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.75.

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Rio Tinto Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE RIO opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.40. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $112.58.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

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