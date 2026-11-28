Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,825,876 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 664,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Rio Tinto worth $831,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 120.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,018 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $142,010,000 after acquiring an additional 823,578 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,569,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,907,963 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,968,903,000 after purchasing an additional 231,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rio Tinto by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,623,294 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $338,017,000 after purchasing an additional 225,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the third quarter worth $13,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Rio Tinto to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Erste Group Bank lowered Rio Tinto from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from $88.50 to $89.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $112.58. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is a global mining and materials company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a range of natural resources. Its products include iron ore, copper, bauxite, alumina and aluminum, as well as minerals such as borates and titanium dioxide feedstocks. The company operates across multiple regions, with significant activities in Australia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe. Its materials serve industries including steelmaking, construction, transportation, manufacturing and agriculture.

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