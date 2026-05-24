Rit Capital Partners PLC Reduces Position in CAE Inc $CAE

Rit Capital Partners PLC lessened its holdings in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 733,990 shares during the period. CAE accounts for approximately 0.2% of Rit Capital Partners PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rit Capital Partners PLC's holdings in CAE were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of CAE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,822 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company's stock.

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CAE Stock Performance

NYSE:CAE opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. CAE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $924.83 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. Zacks Research raised shares of CAE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CAE from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

More CAE News

Here are the key news stories impacting CAE this week:

Positive Sentiment: CAE beat fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.42 and revenue of $1.33 billion, while management also laid out a transformation plan aimed at significant cost savings and higher profitability by fiscal 2030. Article Title

CAE beat fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.42 and revenue of $1.33 billion, while management also laid out a transformation plan aimed at significant cost savings and higher profitability by fiscal 2030. Positive Sentiment: Defense-related deals and ongoing cost-cutting were highlighted as drivers of a potential profit surge, suggesting the core business could improve if execution stays on track. Article Title

Defense-related deals and ongoing cost-cutting were highlighted as drivers of a potential profit surge, suggesting the core business could improve if execution stays on track. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s updated FY2027 EPS guidance of 0.88 to 0.93 was roughly in line with consensus, which may reassure investors but does not appear to be a major upside catalyst. Article Title

The company’s updated FY2027 EPS guidance of 0.88 to 0.93 was roughly in line with consensus, which may reassure investors but does not appear to be a major upside catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: CAE set its August 12, 2026 hybrid AGM and record date for shareholders, a routine corporate update with limited immediate stock impact. Article Title

CAE set its August 12, 2026 hybrid AGM and record date for shareholders, a routine corporate update with limited immediate stock impact. Negative Sentiment: Management warned that conflict in the Middle East could keep hurting earnings, reinforcing concerns that geopolitical issues may continue to pressure near-term results. Article Title

Management warned that conflict in the Middle East could keep hurting earnings, reinforcing concerns that geopolitical issues may continue to pressure near-term results. Negative Sentiment: On a GAAP basis, quarterly EPS fell from the prior year, signaling that profitability remains below last year’s level despite better-than-expected revenue and adjusted earnings. Article Title

About CAE

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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