Rit Capital Partners PLC Sells 35,800 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Rit Capital Partners PLC lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,200 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises 7.8% of Rit Capital Partners PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rit Capital Partners PLC's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $29,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 12,172 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $265,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 403,703 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $117,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $283.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $353.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $369.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.19 and a 200-day moving average of $302.67. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.26 and a 1 year high of $371.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $2,079,633.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,049,010.86. The trade was a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,639,037.60. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,292 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,800. Insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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