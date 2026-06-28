Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 7,116 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,545 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Johnson & Johnson to $270 from $266 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment after recent strength in the shares. Benzinga reference

Guggenheim raised its price target on Johnson & Johnson to $270 from $266 and reiterated a rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment after recent strength in the shares. Positive Sentiment: The company said new data from its IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) program support sustained disease control in generalized myasthenia gravis, adding to optimism around its immunology pipeline and future growth prospects. PR Newswire reference

The company said new data from its program support sustained disease control in generalized myasthenia gravis, adding to optimism around its immunology pipeline and future growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: European regulators also issued a CHMP recommendation advancing TECVAYLI plus daratumumab as a potential standard of care in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, which could help support J&J’s oncology franchise. Article reference

European regulators also issued a advancing TECVAYLI plus daratumumab as a potential standard of care in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, which could help support J&J’s oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: Broader market commentary also points to healthcare stocks like Johnson & Johnson becoming a haven for investors rotating out of tech, which is helping lift sentiment across the sector. MarketWatch reference

Broader market commentary also points to healthcare stocks like Johnson & Johnson becoming a haven for investors rotating out of tech, which is helping lift sentiment across the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also highlighted J&J as a “best stock for beginners” and a dependable dividend name, but those are more general reputation pieces than immediate stock-moving catalysts. Article reference

Recent articles also highlighted J&J as a “best stock for beginners” and a dependable dividend name, but those are more general reputation pieces than immediate stock-moving catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are still looking for only single-digit earnings growth ahead of the next quarterly report, so while expectations remain solid, the near-term upside may depend on continued pipeline and product execution. Article reference

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $254.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $255.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Argus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $270.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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