Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,585 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $500,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,909,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,561,593 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $211,533,000 after purchasing an additional 292,371 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $137.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $174.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average is $147.06.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.CBRE Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.29.

View Our Latest Report on CBRE

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CBRE Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CBRE Group wasn't on the list.

While CBRE Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here