River Road Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,112,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,465,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 1.80% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,006,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,035 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,750,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,312,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BellRing Brands by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,830,164 shares of the company's stock worth $102,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,691,528 shares of the company's stock worth $134,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,998.98. The trade was a 42.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE:BRBR opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRBR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut BellRing Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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