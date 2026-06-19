River Road Asset Management LLC Has $31.72 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,431 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,194 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of HF Sinclair worth $31,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 40,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DINO. UBS Group boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on DINO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,794.81. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $51,545.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,937.75. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $64.33 on Friday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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