River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,371,476 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 200,639 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of CNH Industrial worth $58,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,436 shares of the company's stock worth $27,856,000 after buying an additional 938,035 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 56.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 29.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,456 shares of the company's stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company's stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 1.9%

CNH opened at $10.47 on Friday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. CNH Industrial's payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $728,610.38. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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