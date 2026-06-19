River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 149,147 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,513 shares of the company's stock after selling 149,147 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $111,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Lucy Clarke acquired 1,896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. This trade represents a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $353.00 to $338.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $400.00 to $374.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $341.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.00.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $255.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.43. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $240.61 and a 1 year high of $352.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $267.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.61.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public's payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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