River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 354,884 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,473 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 354,884 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of WESCO International worth $53,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 788.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 79,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.75, for a total transaction of $28,499,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 478,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $171,821,877.50. The trade was a 14.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Akash Khurana sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,436,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,052,225.75. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 144,486 shares of company stock worth $51,846,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC opened at $365.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.12. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.05 and a fifty-two week high of $377.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.27 and a 200 day moving average of $298.98.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.49. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.79%.The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WCC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $334.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WESCO International

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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