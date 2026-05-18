RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $31.28 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,105 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $31,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 1,498,616 shares of the company's stock worth $1,617,850,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,631,000. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,534,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company's stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,942 shares of the company's stock worth $22,506,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,218.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Eli Lilly, lifting its forecast to $36.30 per share from $36.06 and above the broader consensus of $35.80, signaling continued earnings momentum.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Eli Lilly, lifting its forecast to $36.30 per share from $36.06 and above the broader consensus of $35.80, signaling continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim recently boosted Lilly’s price target by $52 after the company’s strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that analysts see more upside after another blowout quarter.

Guggenheim recently boosted Lilly’s price target by $52 after the company’s strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that analysts see more upside after another blowout quarter. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to highlight Lilly as one of the most watched stocks, with commentary pointing to its dominant position in the weight-loss drug market and ongoing bullish investor interest. Article: Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

Media coverage continues to highlight Lilly as one of the most watched stocks, with commentary pointing to its dominant position in the weight-loss drug market and ongoing bullish investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to Lilly’s expanding pipeline, including new and advancing trials in ALS, GI disease, and immuno-dermatology, which adds optionality beyond its core diabetes and obesity franchises.

Several reports pointed to Lilly’s expanding pipeline, including new and advancing trials in ALS, GI disease, and immuno-dermatology, which adds optionality beyond its core diabetes and obesity franchises. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also got a boost from headlines calling Lilly a potential bull-market leader and suggesting the stock could approach $1,100 if momentum continues. Article: Is Eli Lilly Going To $1,100?

Investor sentiment also got a boost from headlines calling Lilly a potential bull-market leader and suggesting the stock could approach $1,100 if momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly and UNICEF announced a $50 million partnership tied to the company’s 150th anniversary, which may help its ESG profile and public image, but the direct earnings impact appears limited in the near term.

Lilly and UNICEF announced a $50 million partnership tied to the company’s 150th anniversary, which may help its ESG profile and public image, but the direct earnings impact appears limited in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles were mainly awareness pieces or broad market commentary rather than company-specific catalysts, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own.

Some articles were mainly awareness pieces or broad market commentary rather than company-specific catalysts, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own. Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary warned that the S&P 500 may be due for a correction, which could create short-term pressure on high-multiple growth stocks like Lilly if risk appetite fades.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,005.20 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $939.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $998.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $946.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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