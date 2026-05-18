RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 4,777 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $4,149,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 19,561 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $306.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $329.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stryker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stryker wasn't on the list.

While Stryker currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here