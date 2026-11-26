Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388,422 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock after selling 3,779,483 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of Rivian Automotive worth $50,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.68%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Key Rivian Automotive News

Here's some of the latest news about RIVN:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought 154,126 RIVN call options on Wednesday, 53% above the typical daily volume. That may signal increased bullish interest, though options activity alone does not confirm investors’ direction or conviction.

Investors bought 154,126 RIVN call options on Wednesday, 53% above the typical daily volume. That may signal increased bullish interest, though options activity alone does not confirm investors’ direction or conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysis cited a Buy rating but characterized Rivian’s rebound above short-term support as fragile, with overhead resistance potentially limiting further gains. Rivian Stock Price Prediction: Buy rating meets a fragile bounce Rivian Stock Price Prediction: Bounce above $11 meets overhead resistance

Technical analysis cited a Buy rating but characterized Rivian’s rebound above short-term support as fragile, with overhead resistance potentially limiting further gains. Negative Sentiment: Rivian and Lucid were caught in a broader EV-sector decline as investors reacted to the EU delaying a vote on Tesla’s self-driving software amid safety concerns. The article reported Rivian among the stocks pulled lower, suggesting sector sentiment—not a Rivian-specific development—was a drag. Tesla Slides as EU Delays Vote on Self-Driving Software; Rivian and Lucid Drop

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Michael John Callahan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,001,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,026,640. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. StoneX decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures electric vehicles and related technology. Its consumer lineup includes the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric sport utility vehicle, while its commercial offerings include electric delivery vans and fleet services. Founded in 2009 by RJ Scaringe, the company began delivering its R1T and R1S vehicles in 2021. Rivian also develops vehicle software, charging solutions and services intended to support its consumer and commercial customers.

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