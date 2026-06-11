RM Financial Services LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

RM Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,674 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Oracle makes up 1.3% of RM Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 333.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,473,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Oracle by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,809,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,556 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $273.08.

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Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $201.04 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $183.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.98. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $578.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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