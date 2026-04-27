RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. $CBNA

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. RMR Wealth Builders owned approximately 0.59% of Chain Bridge Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000.

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Chain Bridge Bancorp Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CBNA opened at $35.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $231.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $38.42.

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 million. Chain Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 34.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chain Bridge Bancorp

In related news, insider James R. Pollock acquired 714 shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,536.25. This trade represents a 22.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Chain Bridge Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Chain Bridge Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBNA

Chain Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc NYSE: CBNA is the bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, a full-service community commercial bank headquartered in Oakton, Virginia. Founded in 1999, the company is focused on serving small- and middle-market businesses, professional firms and individual clients throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Through its subsidiary, Chain Bridge Bank provides a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

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