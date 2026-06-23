Robbins Farley Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Robbins Farley reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 3.0% of Robbins Farley's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Robbins Farley's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,949.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,494,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,964 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,317,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 573.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $861,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Caterpillar by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,860,457,000 after purchasing an additional 928,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8,359.6% during the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 513,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $294,314,000 after purchasing an additional 507,681 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $1,020.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $879.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $744.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.73 and a 52 week high of $1,023.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar is benefiting from news that Chevron will supply power to a major Microsoft data center using natural gas turbines from Caterpillar and GE Vernova, highlighting CAT’s role in the booming AI infrastructure and power-generation market.

Caterpillar is benefiting from news that Chevron will supply power to a major Microsoft data center using natural gas turbines from Caterpillar and GE Vernova, highlighting CAT’s role in the booming AI infrastructure and power-generation market. Positive Sentiment: The stock has extended its winning streak for seven consecutive sessions, with traders pointing to a record run and strong technical momentum as a reason for continued buying.

The stock has extended its winning streak for seven consecutive sessions, with traders pointing to a record run and strong technical momentum as a reason for continued buying. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary are increasingly bullish on Caterpillar’s long-term outlook, citing its high-quality business profile, strong earnings backdrop, and recent dividend increase of 8% to $1.63 per share.

Analysts and market commentary are increasingly bullish on Caterpillar’s long-term outlook, citing its high-quality business profile, strong earnings backdrop, and recent dividend increase of 8% to $1.63 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles simply note that Caterpillar is drawing heavy investor attention and screening well in “top stock” and “high quality” lists, which supports interest but does not add a new fundamental catalyst.

Several recent articles simply note that Caterpillar is drawing heavy investor attention and screening well in “top stock” and “high quality” lists, which supports interest but does not add a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also notes that Caterpillar’s share price has climbed above the $1,000 level, underscoring momentum, but this is more a milestone than a new driver.

Market commentary also notes that Caterpillar’s share price has climbed above the $1,000 level, underscoring momentum, but this is more a milestone than a new driver. Negative Sentiment: One valuation-focused note says Caterpillar may be overvalued after its recent rally, which could temper enthusiasm if investors start worrying about the stock’s stretched multiple.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $935.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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