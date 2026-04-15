Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 397.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,142 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 48,062 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $16,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 28.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 250,121 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $59,044,000 after buying an additional 54,722 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 55.7% in the third quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 50,321 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $11,879,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 341.7% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target and reiterated a Buy, citing AI-driven data demand that strengthens storage pricing and revenue outlooks — a major analyst endorsement supporting the rally. Read More.

Citi raised its price target and reiterated a Buy, citing AI-driven data demand that strengthens storage pricing and revenue outlooks — a major analyst endorsement supporting the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Seagate sold its Lyve Cloud business to Wasabi and took a shareholder stake, exiting direct cloud operations to double down on HDD growth (HAMR/Mozaic platforms). That sharpens capital allocation toward higher-margin, mass-capacity hardware — a strategic move investors view positively. Read More.

Seagate sold its Lyve Cloud business to Wasabi and took a shareholder stake, exiting direct cloud operations to double down on HDD growth (HAMR/Mozaic platforms). That sharpens capital allocation toward higher-margin, mass-capacity hardware — a strategic move investors view positively. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate will report fiscal Q3 2026 results after the close on April 28; the print and conference call are near-term catalysts that could reinforce or reverse current sentiment depending on revenue, margins and guidance. Read More.

Seagate will report fiscal Q3 2026 results after the close on April 28; the print and conference call are near-term catalysts that could reinforce or reverse current sentiment depending on revenue, margins and guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Seagate to Western Digital highlights competitive dynamics in the AI-driven storage boom; some analysts prefer WDC on valuation/returns, which moderates upside narratives for STX. Read More.

Coverage comparing Seagate to Western Digital highlights competitive dynamics in the AI-driven storage boom; some analysts prefer WDC on valuation/returns, which moderates upside narratives for STX. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several pieces ask whether recent sharp gains leave Seagate overextended — noting big short‑ and medium‑term returns and higher multiples. Elevated valuation raises downside risk if earnings/guidance disappoint. Read More.

Several pieces ask whether recent sharp gains leave Seagate overextended — noting big short‑ and medium‑term returns and higher multiples. Elevated valuation raises downside risk if earnings/guidance disappoint. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets have raised price targets (various reports of $485–$595), reflecting broad analyst optimism tied to storage pricing and AI demand; this supports momentum but implies expectations are now higher. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.73, for a total transaction of $8,414,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $149,607,801.43. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total value of $234,776.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $89,654.45. This represents a 72.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,711,217. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $491.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $533.44 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $534.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is 33.48%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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