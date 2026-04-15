Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 367,325 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 643.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 367,325 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.29% of Sensata Technologies worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,997,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $458,174,000 after acquiring an additional 346,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $214,557,000 after acquiring an additional 150,013 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 165.4% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $152,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,927 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,352,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $102,408,000 after acquiring an additional 471,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,824,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $86,606,000 after acquiring an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $280,345 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%.The company had revenue of $917.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 252.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ST. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Sensata Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Sensata Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.80.

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Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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