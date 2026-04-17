Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,926 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 535.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Argus started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $413.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $494.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dana C. O'brien sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,714,180. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $22,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 340,593 shares in the company, valued at $154,452,113.64. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $24,284,000 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 3.3%

STRL stock opened at $441.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.51. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $477.03. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $423.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.47.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $755.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 11.65%.Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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