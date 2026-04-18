Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC - Free Report) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Graham were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Graham by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,167 shares of the company's stock worth $26,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company's stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Graham by 39.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Graham by 35.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Graham from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Graham presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHC

Graham Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $1,156.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Graham Holdings Company has a 12-month low of $876.27 and a 12-month high of $1,224.76. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,074.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,087.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $11.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.05 by ($2.60). Graham had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 5.95%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Graham's payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

About Graham

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

See Also

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