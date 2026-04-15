Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $15.45 Million Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,054.80 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,013.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,069.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a one year low of $845.82 and a one year high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 22.93%.BlackRock's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $5.73 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock's previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. BlackRock's payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,350.00 to $1,290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,341.00 to $1,181.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,247.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $22,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,630,750. The trade was a 24.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total value of $31,675,823.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,724.98. This represents a 71.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 111,319 shares of company stock worth $123,999,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company's stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

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