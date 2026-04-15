Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $16.21 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,051 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 21,996 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $16,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in McDonald's by 171.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $913,157,000 after buying an additional 1,974,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in McDonald's by 36.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,336,155,000 after buying an additional 1,179,244 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McDonald's by 111.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,296 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,090,849 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in McDonald's by 927.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 827,547 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $251,483,000 after buying an additional 927,547 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in McDonald's by 766.5% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $269,134,000 after buying an additional 783,416 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald's from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Argus raised McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.69.

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Trending Headlines about McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nationwide beverage rollout — McDonald’s is adding energy drinks (including a Red Bull Dragonberry mix), refreshers and crafted sodas to U.S. menus to boost traffic, ticket sizes and beverage margins; investors view this as a scalable, higher‑margin growth lever. Article Title

Nationwide beverage rollout — McDonald’s is adding energy drinks (including a Red Bull Dragonberry mix), refreshers and crafted sodas to U.S. menus to boost traffic, ticket sizes and beverage margins; investors view this as a scalable, higher‑margin growth lever. Positive Sentiment: Value expansion — Management is rolling out an “under $3” value menu to drive low‑price transactions and frequency, a direct attempt to stabilize comps and bring back price‑sensitive customers. Article Title

Value expansion — Management is rolling out an “under $3” value menu to drive low‑price transactions and frequency, a direct attempt to stabilize comps and bring back price‑sensitive customers. Neutral Sentiment: Cultural marketing buzz — Short‑term promotional tie‑ins (K‑pop collab, viral CEO tasting clips) are generating social engagement that may lift traffic temporarily but have uncertain long‑term financial impact. Article Title

Cultural marketing buzz — Short‑term promotional tie‑ins (K‑pop collab, viral CEO tasting clips) are generating social engagement that may lift traffic temporarily but have uncertain long‑term financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed — Joseph Erlinger (President, U.S. operations) sold 2,626 shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan; routine but can weigh on sentiment when combined with other headwinds. Article Title

Insider selling disclosed — Joseph Erlinger (President, U.S. operations) sold 2,626 shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan; routine but can weigh on sentiment when combined with other headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang — A lawsuit by former Black executives alleging discrimination is headed to trial, introducing litigation risk and potential reputational/financial distraction. Article Title

Legal overhang — A lawsuit by former Black executives alleging discrimination is headed to trial, introducing litigation risk and potential reputational/financial distraction. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term share weakness and sector volatility — MCD has fallen over 6% this month amid consumer‑spend and coffee/energy‑category moves; analysts still see upside (average targets ~$340s), but short‑term pressure persists. Article Title

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,200. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $854,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,699.50. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,657 shares of company stock worth $23,723,307. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $303.20 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $320.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.77. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $283.47 and a one year high of $341.75. The company has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. McDonald's's payout ratio is 62.26%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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