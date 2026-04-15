Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $17.65 Million Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,736 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,256 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Aercap worth $17,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,919 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Aercap by 210.8% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Aercap by 142.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aercap by 1.5% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 533,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $64,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Aercap by 40.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,361,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $164,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390,475 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Aercap and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AER

Aercap Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:AER opened at $149.02 on Wednesday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $93.28 and a 12 month high of $154.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company's 50 day moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day moving average is $137.96.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.64. Aercap had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aercap's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Aercap's payout ratio is 7.50%.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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