Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $181.54 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508,582 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 132,439 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $181,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.90 and a 200-day moving average of $132.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $620.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.29.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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