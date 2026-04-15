Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $22.16 Million Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,545 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 77,403 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Carnival worth $22,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 5.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 112,167 shares of the company's stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 61.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the company's stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Carnival by 41.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 88,522 shares of the company's stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 57.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,720 shares of the company's stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Carnival

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $313,965.72. Following the sale, the director owned 52,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,620.19. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carnival from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carnival from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carnival from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.04.

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Carnival Stock Performance

CCL opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 11.48%.The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Carnival's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Carnival

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About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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