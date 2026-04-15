Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 29,220 Shares of Brady Corporation $BRC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC - Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,344 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.32% of Brady worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brady by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,326,113 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $103,477,000 after acquiring an additional 156,868 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Brady by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,248 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Brady by 15.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 371,541 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 48,668 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady during the third quarter worth approximately $25,208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 1,256.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brady in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brady from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRC

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brady Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $99.29.

Brady (NYSE:BRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09. Brady had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 13.01%.The business had revenue of $384.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Brady's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

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