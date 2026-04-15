Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,541 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 38,348 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.05 and a 1 year high of $139.06. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.58.

View Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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