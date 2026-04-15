Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,874 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 27,374 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Strategy were worth $17,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the software maker's stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Strategy by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Strategy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Strategy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Strategy by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 128,733 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,561,000 after buying an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Strategy from $485.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Strategy in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $361.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $328,257.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,370.76. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $248,102.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,656,240. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,359. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company's stock.

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $137.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.28. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.55. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share.

Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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