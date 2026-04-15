Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 10,265 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB - Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 10,265 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $14,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.4% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,779 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.6% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $171.02 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.10 and a twelve month high of $213.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.66 and a 200-day moving average of $177.75.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.01. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 34.57%.The company had revenue of $767.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities's dividend payout ratio is 86.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $198.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AvalonBay Communities from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $197.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc NYSE: AVB is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay's core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay's operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

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