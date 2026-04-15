Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 59,907 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI - Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,781 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 59,907 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Old Republic International worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,470,798 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,081,745,000 after acquiring an additional 123,954 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 30.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,553,963 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $319,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,717,255 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $285,268,000 after purchasing an additional 116,549 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Old Republic International by 2,840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,926,606 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $166,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,585,558 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 575,778 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Old Republic International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ORI stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.72. Old Republic International Corporation has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $46.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 16.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Old Republic International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Old Republic International from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Old Republic International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Old Republic International

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, Director John Eric Smith purchased 1,135 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $48,918.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,295.60. This trade represents a 36.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 5,526 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $217,061.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,930. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

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